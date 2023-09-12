Kariega learners knocked over by ‘negligent’ minibus taxi driver during sports training

Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after four learners from a high school in Kariega in the Eastern Cape, were knocked over by a minibus taxi while jogging on Saturday. The learners from Hoërskool Brandwag were training for an upcoming cross country championships when they were hit by an allegedly speeding taxi overtaking a truck at the corner of Carinus Street and Graaff-Reinet Drive, according to the school.

Three learners between the ages of 14 and 15 were rushed to a nearby hospital while another pupil suffered minor injuries. The school said two of the learners were later discharged, while one remained overnight under hospital observation. “While our athletes were training hard, under supervision, for the SA cross country championships, they were hit by a reckless taxi driver passing a truck.

“We are deeply thankful that our athletes who were struck are on the road to recovery. Only one athlete remained overnight in the hospital for observation. “We would like to thank the emergency services, private security companies and concerned assistants for their help and support. Thank you very much for the interest and support from the wider community,” the school said. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the incident was under investigation.

“It is alleged that at approximately 9.25am, four learners aged between 14 and 15 were training. As they were running, they were bumped by a minibus taxi that allegedly overtook a truck at the corner of Carrinus Street and Graaff-Reinet Drive. “Three boys were hospitalised while the fourth boy did not need medical attention at the time. SAPS Uitenhage have registered a case of reckless or negligent driving for investigation. An investigation is ongoing,“ Janse van Rensburg said. Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Mali Mtima called on police to make a swift arrest.