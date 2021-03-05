Karima Brown was fearless, robust and well-loved - mourners

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Fearless, robust and a well-loved friend, were some of the words used to describe veteran journalist Karima Brown who died due to Covid-19-related complications in hospital on Thursday. Brown, 54, was buried in a private burial ceremony in accordance with Islamic rites later in the afternoon. “It is with deep sadness that we inform the public that our beloved sister and mother, Karima Brown, passed away this morning. She died from Covid-19-related complications,” Brown's family said in a statement. Brown was a political commentator and the host of The Fix on eNCA. She was also a former executive editor for the Independent Media Group and political editor at Business Day. “We are enormously proud of the fierce determination she had shown since her early years, to get involved in bringing about a more just, inclusive and anti-racist SA,” the family said.

“Karima was not just a prolific and well-known SA journalist and commentator, with deep footprints in print and broadcast media, but also, and more importantly, a well-loved friend, mentor, mother, colleague, daughter and confidante to countless people throughout a life lived fully, and with deep commitment to her most cherished values and principles.”

Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé said Brown's death was another reminder of the ruthlessness of Covid-19.

“The media landscape in South Africa will be all the quieter and poorer without her voice, insights and larger-than-life personality. A committed and passionate journalist, Karima will be remembered for her fearlessness and most importantly, the significant contribution she made while she was executive editor at Independent Media, during a time of the Group's transition and transformation.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to her son, Mikhail, and her family and loved ones during this very difficult time,” Survé said.

Former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela shared her shock on social media.

“Still battling to wrap my mind around the news that Karima Brown is no more. This shocked me to the core. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. Thank you for your fearless commitment to necessary conversations,” she said.

The ANC said journalism has lost one of its most dedicated and courageous servants.

“Karima grew up in the ANC family and dedicated most of her life to the struggle for a just, democratic and non-racial South Africa. She was part of the activists who worked for the launch of the SA Youth Congress as well as the building of the Congress of South African Students.

“Her father, a veteran of the ANC, Achmat Semaar, sadly passed on last year in April at the age of 72,” the party said.

Cape Times