Karl Bremer Hospital receives province's first Gold Status for stroke care

Cape Town - The Karl Bremer Hospital has received the Gold Status in the 2023 World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards for its stroke care initiative.

The hospital has been recognised for its contributions in the first quarter of this year. According to the Western Cape Health and Wellness Department, the hospital is the first in the province to receive Gold Status. Karl Bremer Hospital’s head of Internal Medicine, Dr De Vries Basson, said the hospital joined the Angels Initiative to improve stroke care and empower staff.

“I think that this is a very important initiative. The Angels Initiative was launched to support hospitals and its aim is to get more healthcare facilities stroke-ready,” said Basson. Basson said joining the initiative also helped hospitals to compare their stroke care and to learn from hospitals across the country and the world. “We cannot sleep on this, we must act every day to ensure we provide the best treatment to our patients,” he said.

The Angels Initiative is a global community of stroke centres and stroke-ready hospitals, working to increase the quality of treatment for every stroke patient. The WSO recognises high performing hospitals that have consistently recorded and provided data that will aid research and help identify points of improvement in the treatment of stroke patients. The Karl Bremer Hospital award comes ahead of World Hypertension Day, observed annually May 17.