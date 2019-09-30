Cape Town – The average dam level for the Western Cape province is currently 66.1%, compared to 65.7% last year.
This was due some much-needed rain showers hitting the drought-stricken Karoo region of the province at the weekend.
The bulk of the rain fell in the Nelspoort and Murraysburg areas, where some farms reported 40mm of rain, said Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.
“In Beaufort-West, between 12mm and 14mm was reported. However, overall the rain provided some slight relief in most regions only and indeed the situation in the south-western region of the Central Karoo remains quite serious despite the recent rainfall.”
Bredell said the regions around Merweville, Leeu-Gamka and Prins Albert continue to be severely affected by the ongoing drought, with the agricultural sector in these regions of particular concern.