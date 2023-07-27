Karpowership deal no solution to SA’s energy crisis, say activists

Civil society organisations have reacted with dismay to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) granting Karpowership SA condonation for the late submission of its final Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAr) in Richard’s Bay. The organisations, which have cautioned the public about the deal, launched a joint appeal in May, saying if the condonation was approved it could have far-reaching implications for marine life and fishing communities.

They also questioned the government’s support of Karpowership. DFFE this week gave the Turkish company another lifeline to proceed with its application to provide power to South Africa. In a statement, Karpowership SA termed the decision a boost towards the finalisation of their Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMI4P) projects, adding that they will now move forward with a public participation process followed by the submission of the final EIAr.

“In light of these decisions, Karpowership SA will continue to work on finalising its EIAs through public participation processes that will include a generic Environmental Management Programmes (EMPr) as directed. Throughout extensive engagements with Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA), TNPA and Karpowership SA jointly agreed on five out of the six vessel locations across the three project sites,“ they said. Green Connection community outreach coordinator, Neville van Rooy said: “The controversial matter of Karpowership continues to be enforced on ordinary South Africans. We will indeed study the Minister’s report and give a response in due course. We don’t believe that this is a solution for the energy crisis and it comes with a lot of environmental concerns and also concerns destroying the livelihoods that are dependent on fishing. We need to make a better decision and move towards a better energy system.”

Leader of Coastal Links in Saldanha Bay, a community-focused organisation that advocates for the rights of small scale fishers, Camelita Mostert said the decision would have a negative impact on their marine resources, which they relied on to make a living. “DFFE is now in the process of granting small-scale fishing communities with 15-year rights, it is contradictory of the department to now grant applications to Karpowership gas projects that will have a negative impact on our marine resources which we rely on to make a living. We say no to Karpowership. The ship will be stationed in the Bay and our fish stocks will soon disappear and maybe even die out and we will not be able to make use of our rights. We are dependent on the ocean for food and income, the impact of the Karpowerships will put our livelihoods and traditional ways of life at risk,” she said. Masifundise, that also supports small-scale fishers, said the dismissal of the appeal against Karpowership SA’s pardon for a late EIA submission in Richards Bay was unfortunate.

“Fishing communities have continuously expressed their concerns about the project’s negative impact on marine resources and the livelihood of small scale fishers, including water heating, underwater noise, depleting fish stocks and the risk of ocean blasts and leaks. Considering the current climate crisis, we urge the government to prioritize the transition to renewable energy sources,” the organisation said. They raised concerns that the condonation was applied for and granted, without proper notice or any public participation.