Karpowership ‘will work with department’ after application denied

Cape Town - Karpowership SA has expressed disappointment at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) decision to deny one of its applications for environmental authorisation (EA). Karpowership SA proposed to locate three powership projects at the ports of Richards Bay, Ngqura and Saldanha to generate electricity from natural gas that would be sent through transmission lines to substations linked to the national grid.

In terms of its decision for the Port of Ngqura, DFFE said the application for EA was refused on March 7. The application for the second project was withdrawn by the Environmental Assessment Practitioner (EAP), and the third application was suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into the environmental processes. Karpowerships SA said: “We remain fully prepared to work alongside the DFFE and relevant authorities to find a solution beneficial to all involved, but most of all, one which benefits the South African people.

“Natural gas is 50% less carbon-intensive than coal, a fuel that South Africa is dependent on for about 80% of its electricity generation. Delaying LNG-to-power projects, such as the 1.2 GW that Karpowership SA could provide under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMI4P), is harmful to both the environment and the economy. “Throughout this process, Karpowership SA has been diligent and transparent in ensuring all three projects meet the environmental requirements outlined by the DFFE.” On withdrawing the second application they said they were alerted to an “administrative error” regarding the public participation process for the Richards Bay site and were trying to resolve the compliance issue. On March 6, The Green Connection issued a complaint alleging suspected non-compliance with certain Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) regulations, resulting in the third application also being suspended by DFFE for further investigation.

In response, Karpowership SA said: “In December 2022, Karpowership SA actively sought to engage with Green Connection in a constructive manner, inviting the organisation to highlight any third party which may have inadvertently been left out of our engagement with local communities. “Unfortunately, Green Connection did not extend the same courtesy to us. “For three years, Karpowership SA has been subjected to multiple, unfounded allegations.