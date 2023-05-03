Kasselsvlei High School rape suspect to stand trial

Cape Town - The suspect accused of raping a former Grade 9 Kasselsvlei Comprehensive High School pupil who was walking to school is expected to go on trial after his bail was denied. The rape and robbery-accused recently had his bail application denied in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, confirmed the matter was still before court. "The bail application of the accused was held on April 25. Bail was denied in Bellville Court A. Subsequently, the case had been remanded to be heard in the Parow Regional Court 1 on May 30. "(The) investigation has been completed in the matter and the docket is court-ready," said Pojie.

Enquiries to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could not be answered by deadline on Tuesday. The pupil was making her way to school in September last year when she was raped, leaving fellow pupils, staff and the community distraught. Footage showing the suspect approaching the pupil and taking her to the back yard of a nearby property was handed over to the police.