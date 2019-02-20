Social development programme songo.info, based at Kayamandi in Stellenbosch, will use its 11th anniversary to raise funds. Photo: Michal Cerveny

Cape Town – Local social development programme songo.info will celebrate its 11th year of helping children in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, with a star-studded fundraising event next month. Founded by world champion cyclist Christoph Sauser, the programme was created as a fundraiser for charity. It has since been hosting the songo.info Champions Race, which loops through the Kayamandi township.

The annual event has been dubbed the “unofficial world cup” because of the calibre of riders in attendance and the throngs of local supporters who line the track in Stellenbosch.

The programme on March 7 at Jack Black’s Brewery in Diep River will once again celebrate the amazing children who come through the premises every day, and acknowledge the friends and supporters who have helped the charity to be the success it is.

The evening fundraising event is an opportunity to meet and mingle with world champion cyclists and bid on a selection of incredible items up for auction.

The two custom-painted 2019 Specialized S-Works Epics that will be ridden in the 2019 edition of the Absa Cape Epic by defending champions Jaroslav Kulhavy and Annika Langvad will once again be up for grabs.

“We will be unveiling the 2019 Investec-songo-Specialized S-Works Epic and team race kit that will be ridden by all three of our teams at this year’s Absa Cape Epic,” said Sauser.

“The kit will make its racing debut at our annual songo.info Champions Race, held at the Kayamandi Clubhouse on March 13.

“We encourage everyone who believes in the power of bicycles to change lives to join us.

"Celebrating the achievements of the charity is not only fun, it is also an opportunity to join the cycling community in being a part of something bigger - the future of our kids.

“With you we can make a difference,” said Sauser.

Cape Times