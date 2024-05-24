‘Keep the DA Windes of change blowing in Western Cape’

Just Cape premier candidate Alan Winde is confident that he will remain at the helm of the provincial government after the May 29 elections. “If you look at the polling, we are set to be over 50%. It is critical that everyone votes and, really, keep the Western Cape DA,” he said when asked about returning to his current position, in an interview with the Cape Times this week.

“I am appealing to all DA voters to come and give that support. We have shown that we have a good and best-performing track record, but there is a lot of work to be done,” said Winde. Knysna-born Winde, 59, has held the premier position since 2019. He has served as the Member of the Provincial Legislature since 1999, and held various portfolios in the provincial executive committee.

The former South Cape District Council and Outeniqua Rural Council councillor was named as the DA’s Western premier candidate for the 2024 election in Athlone last August. DA leader John Steenhuisen said at the time: “There’s an old saying that applies to our premier candidate in the Western Cape: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! “That is why it is my privilege to announce today that the DA’s premier candidate for the Western Cape is none other than Premier Alan Winde. This is the man who has led the DA effort to ensure that this province becomes the best-run region in South Africa.”

Winde said it was an honour to be again nominated as the premier candidate. “It is a very great honour and privilege to be given an opportunity to serve the citizens of the Western Cape. “It is an honour that my party gives me the opportunity to be a candidate again. I hope the citizens will give me that opportunity to serve them for another five years,” he said.

Winde named job creation, safety, energy, education and health and good governance as the challenges for the province. As he explained each of the challenges, his responses were punctuated with the words “track record” and comparison of the Western Cape with other provinces. “Growth for jobs is a big issue. Our track record is lowest in unemployment.

We need to bring it lower,” he said. On safety, Winde said his pledge was to continue introducing innovations in fighting crime and pushing new boundaries to build a safer province. “What happens in South Africa is a tragedy. Murder rates get worse, extortion is getting worse and gender-based violence is the worst in the world. “The police are not solving the problem. You have got to do something,” he said.

Winde said the Western Cape was the leading province with a safety plan. The province, he said, has several specialised units and LEAP officers, and made use of technology and body cameras, among others, to fight crime. When it came to energy, Winde said the Western Cape was the only province with an energy plan and delivering on it.

“We’ve got a track record. See the difference in the City of Cape Town as the only city that pays cash for energy to the grid,” he said. He said small towns are to be load shedding-free. “There is a R7 billion budget for electricity to end load shedding.”

Winde also said the Western Cape was the best in education and health in the country. “We are showing our results in education. We are the only province that has a back-on-track programme with thousands of learners attending classes on Saturdays and teachers catching up what we lost during the Covid-19 pandemic and dealing with problems of reading with meaning.” On health, Winde said they wanted basics rights at health facilities and would push university partnerships and technology.

The premier said the DA would also continue with good governance in provincial departments and municipalities. “We have shown that we are the only province with 100% unqualified audit reports and we have a great track record. I know every single vote counts in the province and I want to keep the DA in power.” Winde rubbished suggestions by some opposition parties that the DA focused on providing quality services in affluent areas compared to the townships.

“It is untrue what they say without substantive backing. They are making rash statements. We uplift and make sure that we close the gap between the rich and poor. “We have a lot of work to do, a lot of people to bring out of poverty,” he said. Winde noted that there were 1 024 newly illegally occupied areas that needed services. “That takes time and infrastructure investment.”

He added there were 150 000 people moving from other provinces to the Western Cape every year. “There are better services. We have got a lot to do and we will continue to do it,” Winde said. He defended the DA campaigning against small parties and possible coalitions involving the ANC and other parties such as the EFF and Patriotic Alliance.

“The municipality of Knysna is run by the ANC, EFF and PA. It is a mess. They don’t have money to pay bills or to pay the employees. Sewerage is running down and refuse is not collected,” he said. “Absolutely, we do not want the ANC, EFF or PA governing our province. It will be the worst thing to ever happen in this province.”

Asked about calls in some quarters for an independent Western Cape, Winde said; “I don’t believe secession is achievable. I am a proud South African and do my work for the Western Cape and South Africa.” He also dismissed suggestions that the Provincial Powers Bill, being pushed by the Western Cape legislature, was a move towards secession as some had claimed. The bill is aimed at asserting and assuming provincial powers from the national government. “The provincial power bill has nothing to do with secession,” Winde said.

He also said when the national government failed and was unable to perform certain functions, “we say we need to take that power” as the Constitution made provision for that. Winde said the DA would want to take over policing, harbours and trains. “I will be everywhere and keep going until the end of the election campaign to make sure I convince as many people as possible so that the DA keeps control of the Western Cape.”