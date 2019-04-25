Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

The Kenilworth couple who put their lives on the line when they were attacked while saving a dog on the side of a road have fallen victim to another atrocious attack. Jonno Bayman who came under attack while rescuing the dog said his fiancée Kayleigh Lockdem was held hostage at their home. She had arrived from work and took their dog Gracie for a walk and when she came from the walk, she encountered the intruders.

Lockdem has since been struggling to be in the house and has decided to spend some time with her family in the Eastern Cape. “When she came back, she opened the door and one guy was in the house. A few things were taken, but the most significant item was her ring.”

“She went to her brother in the Eastern Cape last week because she is struggling. Being in the house is bringing too many memories and we are doing a lot to stay out of the house.” The couple has now appealed to anyone with information about the ring to inform them.

“The ring is important to her because it was from her mother. They didn’t have a good relationship for the longest period and as an olive branch, her mom gave me, without Kayleigh knowing, her engagement ring from her father. “It’s a beautiful piece, and since then she and her mother have spoken.”

“I proposed to her in September and we are set to get married in October. The ring is very rare. Someone did post a picture of a ring for sale in Port Elizabeth and it looked similar, but there was one feature that showed us it was not it.

The jeweller that appraised the ring said that it was very rare and rings like that aren’t made anymore.” Earlier this year, Bayman was driving down Jakes Gerwel Drive when he saw a small dog, Gracie, lying on the side of the road.

The couple adopted Gracie a few weeks after her recovery.

The couple opened a case at the Wynberg police station and have appealed to anyone who has seen the ring to call investigating officer Abrams at 072 561 2261 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211

CAPE TIMES











