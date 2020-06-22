Kensington grandmother makes beanies in aid of newborns

Cape Town – Kensington grandmother Joan Matthyse quickly jumped into action when she saw that Mowbray Maternity Hospital which had helped deliver her bouncing baby boy 38 years ago needed beanies for their newborn babies. The 62-year-old put her passion and skill to use and single-handedly created 50 warm beanies for the babies following a social media appeal by the hospital. “When I saw their post, I knew it was my time to give back to them especially after reflecting back on the delivery of my first-born child Enrique. “They shared the pattern they wanted which was something easy for me since I started knitting from a young age. "I was so excited and I started immediately with the wool I had at home. I set myself a goal of 50 and some people contributed wool.

"Within three and a half weeks they were ready to be donated. I emailed the hospital and they sent someone to pick them up at home.

"Even a small intervention such as putting on a cap can go a long way in saving these babies’ lives,” she said.

Matthyse said that it was the first time she had knitted for a hospital, she would usually crochet beanies and blankets for family and friends babies as a gift.

She was taught by an elderly neighbour to knit at the age of 15 after seeing a pattern she liked, Matthyse said.

“This has inspired me to start my second project. I am making more for other hospitals as it is winter and they need beanies, booties and blankets.

"My goal is still 50 beanies, I've done two blankets. The number of booties will depend on the demand. Giving back is something I've been doing for a long time.”

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Natalie Watlington said the tiny newborn babies at their Mowbray Maternity Hospital were being kept warm by woollen beanies knitted for them thanks to Matthyse’s contribution.

“A donation of beanies was received from Mrs Matthyse, and the beanies have been distributed to patients. We appreciate the beautiful gesture, and wish to thank Mrs Matthyse on behalf of all the mothers who will be receiving these beautiful tokens of generosity."

Cape Times