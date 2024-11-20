‘Key figures’ arrested in OTP scam syndicate

MTN South Africa has welcomed the arrests of key individuals believed to be involved in a One Time Pin (OTP) scam syndicate. This followed a successful search and seizure warrant on properties believed to be headquarters of the OTP scam syndicate in Eldorado Park, Soweto, at the weekend.

The raid was a result of a coordinated effort by stakeholders including Crime Intelligence, Commercial Crimes, and other Crime Prevention units of the police, and anonymous tip-offs, MTN said. “MTN and the Commercial Crimes Unit obtained search warrants to raid five properties in Eldorado Park believed to be associated with front businesses, suppliers, call centres and operations of an OTP scam syndicate. “In most incidents, these criminals claim to be MTN call centre agents. Their modus operandi includes requesting the customer’s security details under the pretence that they were blocking the processing of a fraudulent SIM swap request that was being made on the subscriber’s number without their knowledge or authorisation. The scammers then use the customer’s responses, which they obtained during the call, to access the mobile and/or banking applications to transfer funds illegally,” MTN said.

“MTN would like to applaud the members of the SAPS Crime Intelligence and Commercial Crimes unit for their unwavering support in ensuring that these criminals are brought to the law.” MTN said it has put several measures in place to mitigate the impact of OTP scams and has previously communicated to customers that it would not contact them from its call centre to block the processing of a SIM swap request or to request OTPs. “We urge all our customers not to respond to unsolicited calls and requests for their security details from an unknown number. Communication to customers is usually carried via platforms such as social media posts and press statements,” MTN said.