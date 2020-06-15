Khayelitsha activists working to dismantle Covid-19 stigma, discrimination

Cape Town – Women activists in Khayelitsha and surrounds have started a support group to dismantle the stigma and victimisation of those who have been infected or affected by Covid-19 in their communities. Ward councillor Ncumisa Mahangu said the support group named “Together We Can” aimed to reach out and empower others who had been affected by Covid-19. “Some have lost their loved ones, some are battling with the virus and some have been through the ordeal themselves. The group has a goal and objective to empower people, through testimonials and evidence, in our communities on how to deal with this pandemic. "We engage in campaigns speaking out about living within a space that has been contaminated with coronavirus,” said Mahangu. The support group assists with professional medical advice, home remedies and food parcels.

“The key objective is to empower and break the societal norm of fear of discrimination and stigmatisation towards people with Covid-19 in our communities.

"The group also supports parents with minors who are affected by the virus and it encourages all women to speak up on challenges affecting them during this time,” she said.

Claudia Williams, who has recovered from Covid-19, said the group was of great assistance as she did not have much support in Cape Town.

“My mother is in Mpumalanga and the only way I can talk to her is over the phone. The group helped me so much, they gave me a shoulder to cry on.

"If there’s one thing I’ve learnt from my experience with the virus - people need support, comfort and motivation. No one talks about the stress and anxiety that comes with receiving your results and going through that alone.

"I can relate to the other women in the group, we support each other in any way and give each other advice. Sometimes when I want to cry, I can go to them,” said Williams.

The group has appealed for donations to expand their work. To assist, contact Mahangu on: 079 777 1353.

