Khayelitsha animal clinic facing closure as donors back off

Cape Town – For over a decade the SA.MAST Animal Clinic has taken in animals in Khayelitsha, but should they not get more funding, they will be forced to close their doors in a few months. The organisation has done everything it can to alleviate pain and suffering and has helped residents to manage their cat and dog population numbers. Founder Tamsin Nel said their ability to help with emergencies beyond the next 60 days was now in doubt. “A small portion of our funding is donated by compassionate South Africans, while the majority of our funding is received via grants from international donors. "Due to the havoc Covid-19 has caused in Europe, our main international donor, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation has had to withdraw the 35 000 (around R593 000) grant made to us for the 2020 year because they themselves are now under strain.

"Without this grant we cannot pay our bills beyond the next two months. We may have to close our doors temporarily - or even permanently.

“I think I’m still in shock. The unthinkable is happening and we’ve had no time to prepare for the greatest crisis we’ve ever faced.

"Most of the SA.MAST staff are Khayelitsha residents, they often work late into the night and are at this very moment on the frontlines.

"If we have to close our doors and then be forced to witness the resultant pain and suffering taking place because we’re not there to help, it would be our worst nightmare come true.”

Nel has asked companies if they would consider donating supplies, but has not yet received any response.

She said donations of any amount would be a huge help and can be made to SA.MAST Animal Clinic, First National Bank, Account Number 62833514012, Branch Code: 250655. Swift Code for International Transfers: FIRNZAJJ. Please use HOPE and Your Name as the reference.

For any other enquires please contact Tamsin Nel on 084 778 1215 or email her at [email protected] or visit www.samast.co.za to sign up as a debit order donor.

