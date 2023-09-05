Khayelitsha armed robbers sentenced – nine years later

Two accused who robbed a security officer who collected money at Harare Spar in Khayelitsha in September 2014 have been sentenced for attempted cash-in-transit robbery and attempted murder. Their prosecution was among 229 convictions secured by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year.

The SAPS said Telford Gosa, 38, and Lunga Mvinjelwa, 39, were arrested when the case was transferred to the Hawks. “On September 7, 2014, Coin security personnel collected money at Harare Spar in Khayelitsha. “Seven suspects robbed one official of his firearm.

“In the process, a shoot-out ensued where a crewman was wounded. No money was taken. “The suspects fled the scene. “One 9mm pistol belonging to one of the suspects was recovered at the crime scene as well as four R5 cartridges and five 9mm cartridges.

“The matter was allocated to the DPCI. “On April 11, 2023, the duo were convicted, and sentenced on April 20, 2023, by the Khayelitsha Regional Court for an attempted cash-in-transit robbery as well as attempted murder. “Gosa was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment of which four years is suspended for attempted armed robbery, and five years’ imprisonment for attempted murder.

“Mvinjelwa was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment of which four years is suspended for attempted armed robbery, and five years’ imprisonment for attempted murder. “The sentences runs concurrently.” Effectively, Gosa will serve six years’ imprisonment and Mvinjelwa will serve eight years’ imprisonment.