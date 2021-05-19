Khayelitsha cops to appear in court on corruption, theft charges

Cape Town – Four Harare police officers who are five times accused of “selling suspects their freedom” are expected in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court today on charges of corruption, theft and robbery.

Their arrests have prompted a call by the SACP for a broader probe, with the party saying police corruption is often “systemic and not isolated”.

The arrests yesterday came as internal disciplinary processes are under way for two Site C SAPS members, who along with a retired officer appeared in court on firearm-related charges recently.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said a warrant of arrest was issued for the four Harare-based officers yesterday following an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit.

He said the members, aged between 27 and 37 years, are alleged to have demanded money from people they accused of breaking the law in exchange for their freedom.

“There is no space for corrupt members in SAPS and we will make every endeavour to rid our ranks from offenders, as indicated by our Anti-Corruption Unit this morning when they arrested four police officers.

’’The constables aged between 27 and 37 have been the subject of an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit since last year when information surfaced that money is demanded from people they accused of breaking the law in exchange for their freedom.

’’Following a thorough investigation relating to two cases reported last year and three cases this year, a warrant of arrest was issued for the four, which was executed this morning at the Harare police station where they are based.

’’The members are detained and are expected to make their court appearance in Khayelitsha (today) on charges of corruption, theft and robbery,” Traut said.

The Khayelitsha police station commander in Site C is one of two SAPS members who was recently arrested and appeared in court on firearm-related charges.

A third suspect, a retired SAPS member, has been charged alongside them.

The SACP has meanwhile called for bail to be denied for the four officers today.

SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu said they also suspected the issue of corruption to be more deep-seated.

“We call on the National Prosecuting Authority to deny these elements bail until the investigation is completed and they are trialled. We further challenge the Anti- Corruption Unit to deepen its investigation and move beyond the four.

’’Police corruption is often systemic and not isolated, which therefore requires large scale and deeper investigation to clean (up) the police and restore public confidence.

’’The four must declare their handlers and their broader network within the police and outside,” Ngqentsu said.

Cape Times