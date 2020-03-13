Khayelitsha crèche without fire escape needs R50K to prevent closure

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – A Khayelitsha crèche faces closure should it not raise enough money to install a fire escape by May. The Intyatyambo Community Project (ICP) is in need of R50 000 to build the fire escape it needs to be compliant with regulations. The crèche’s treasurer, who asked not to be named, has been involved with the ICP for the past eight years and said they were in the process of getting building plans together. “The project started in a lady’s home where she was caring for children and Aids orphans. It expanded from there. "We got shipping containers and then land where we built the crèche. It’s been operating for about seven years now,” he said.

He said when they moved to the new building, most of the children were downstairs and there were a few in classes upstairs.

“Each year the Department of Social Development (DSD) does an inspection, and two weeks ago, when they came out they saw the number of children had grown and said we would need an additional fire escape.

“The person who will do the work has been out to site and we’re in the process of getting plans prepared for council.

“As soon as we lodge them with the council, I’ll let the inspector know so he can see that things are happening.

“The amount is an estimate from the architect - it might be more or less.”

Spokesperson for Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez Joshua Chigome said the crèche was first registered in 2011.

“The first registration was between the City of Cape Town, the facility and Metro East Regional Office (DSD). The facility currently has a fire clearance certificate.

“Re-registration will be required in May. This means that the facility will have to fully comply with the DSD registration requirements and municipal by-laws.

“It’s a by-law within the City of Cape Town to keep children and practitioners safe when fire arises in a facility.”

He said the facility was compliant with all other regulations.

Anyone wishing to assist the ICP in raising funds can email [email protected]

Cape Times