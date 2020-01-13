Khayelitsha Development Forum condemns robbery involving 11 US tourists









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – The Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) has condemned the armed robbery of 11 tourists from the US in Site C at the weekend, saying it was an isolated incident. The group of 11 and one 26-year-old domestic tourist were in the area on Friday visiting a gardening project at a school when five armed men allegedly stormed on to the premises. The suspects, wearing reflector jackets, ordered the group into a vehicle and robbed them of cameras, cellphones and wallets. Police actioned a 72-hour plan for their arrest and yesterday spokesperson Novela Potelwa said one suspect was arrested, and two were brought in for questioning. “Local detectives have been hard at work and on Sunday (yesterday) they arrested a 26-year-old suspect. The detectives are also questioning two other suspects, aged 20 and 24. As the investigation unfolds it is expected more arrests will be effected soon."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court today on a robbery charge.

KDF chairperson Ndithini Tyhido urged residents to take control of their communities.

“This is an unfortunate, isolated incident. I am disappointed that some people are encouraging tourists not to come to our area following this incident.

“This can affect the hard work of tour operators and businesses. If an incident like this happens at Lion’s Head, tourists are not told to stop going there.

“The KDF would like to extend a word of apology to the tourists who have been traumatised by this. Khayelitsha residents are people of peace and are welcoming. It is the minority who are involved in criminal elements,” said Tyhido.

In an effort to fight crime in Khayelitsha, the KDF last year unveiled a community roll-out surveillance camera project which would see the area equipped with more than 40 CCTV cameras trained on crime hot spots.

“The project named 'Uyabonwa' ('You’re being seen' in Xhosa) is moving swiftly.

“We have also partnered with the City and are hoping we will be able to roll out a few, maybe in June. As the community we are doing our bit and are calling for the national department to meet us halfway by building a police station in Site C,” said Tyhido.

Cape Times