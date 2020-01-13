The group of 11 and one 26-year-old domestic tourist were in the area on Friday visiting a gardening project at a school when five armed men allegedly stormed on to the premises.
The suspects, wearing reflector jackets, ordered the group into a vehicle and robbed them of cameras, cellphones and wallets.
Police actioned a 72-hour plan for their arrest and yesterday spokesperson Novela Potelwa said one suspect was arrested, and two were brought in for questioning.
“Local detectives have been hard at work and on Sunday (yesterday) they arrested a 26-year-old suspect. The detectives are also questioning two other suspects, aged 20 and 24. As the investigation unfolds it is expected more arrests will be effected soon."