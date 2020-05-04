Khayelitsha EMS crews go on strike over 'inadequate' personal protection equipment

Cape Town – Around 30 paramedics working at the Khayelitsha District Hospital have accused the Department of Health of putting their lives at risk, alleging they have never been screened or given adequate personal protection equipment (PPE). The crew, which downed tools on Saturday, yesterday claimed their kits were incomplete, with some only having gloves while those who had masks were forced to wear them for five days. Paramedics from the Winelands and Helderberg were reportedly called to assist and serve the Khayelitsha precinct which, by yesterday, had recorded 391 Covid-19 cases. One of the demonstrators, Charlotte Klarke, has worked at the hospital for more than 10 years, and said she feared what would happen to her if she contracted Covid-19, because she was asthmatic. “The PPE that has been provided to us is not sufficient to deal with a pandemic. As paramedics we deal with people and can contract the coronavirus,” said Klarke.

"My young child is also asthmatic and he could get infected because of me. I cannot risk that. Our lives matter. And the manager is refusing to give us the A40 overall."

National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) secretary Eric Kweleta said discussions with the provincial health department would be held today to decide on a way forward.

Emergency Medical Services (EMC) spokesperson Deanna Bessick said all paramedics who refused to work had been sent home.

“We have had to call upon crews and staff from across the city to ensure that the Khayelitsha community does not suffer for this error in judgement,” said Bessick.

She said the staff members did not meet the case criteria to be tested.

“The same screening process is followed as when screening members of the community.

"Screening involves questioning them about their health.

“If they have had unprotected exposure to a Covid-19 positive patient then we request them to quarantine and monitor them as per the department’s testing protocol. If they are symptomatic, then we test.

“Staff are issued with the correct PPE as per departmental guidelines and based on the medical evidence. All staff across the province have a continuous supply of PPE (as per our departmental guidelines).

"The guidelines have been developed and published for all Western Cape health-care workers and the department has also issued an EMS-specific circular to offer additional direction.

“The department has worked tirelessly to ensure that all health workers are safe and adequately protected during this pandemic,” said Bessick.

