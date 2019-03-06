Sizwe Nzima Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – His love for his grandparents and community saw Khayelitsha entrepreneur Sizwe Nzima open his own pharmacy in the township, with hopes to add two more branches later this year. The I-Health Pharmacy was the brainchild of Nzima, who was keen to assist his community in accessing medication, especially chronic medication.

Initially, he wanted to help his grandparents to get medication but saw that many others in the community were in need of such a service.

He said the journey to reach this milestone was not an easy one, but with the help of key role-players, he finally opened the door of this much-needed pharmacy in the Khayelitsha community.

“I would like to acknowledge the support of all my mentors and partners, as without them I would not have been able to persevere and persist with my dream to be the first African pharmacy owner.”

Nzima, 27, was assisted by a number of mentors who helped him get his pharmaceutical compliance and began the business without investors in 2017.

“I-Health Pharmacy is looking to broaden its footprint into nearby communities, and is hoping to open two more pharmacies this year,” he said.

I-Health is the only independent pharmacy serving the larger Harare, Litha Park and Makhaza areas of Khayelitsha.

Last month, Nzima secured donations from the Douglas Jooste Trust, the Dandelion Trust and Community Chest.

I-Health pharmacy was officially opened by MEC for Health Nomafrench Mbombo, who lauded Nzima for the achievement. “I am so proud of you Sizwe and I would like you to continue to work hard.

“Well done for achieving success. You persevered and (are) now a true inspiration for many young people, not only here in Khayelitsha, but elsewhere in the country.”

Mbombo said she was proud of how far Nzima had come from humble beginnings.

“You are a role model for other young entrepreneurs facing seemingly insurmountable challenges to continue to strive for their vision, especially if their primary business purpose is to serve the community; the money will come later.”

Cape Times