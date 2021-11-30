Khayelitsha lawyer crowned Miss Western Province

Mbantsa was crowned winner of the annual prestigious pageant organised by the One Moment in Time (OMT) pageants at the Bellville Valley Dutch Reformed Church recently.

The 26-year-old said: "All my life experience, the growth and the challenges have been leading up to this one moment. All the pageants I have lost and won were preparing me for this moment. I have always wanted to participate in bigger pageants in order for me to be able to amplify my voice, to have a bigger platform for my voice to be heard so that others can be empowered.

"I am from Khayelitsha which is a township where most young people believe that these dreams aren’t meant for us and they are not possible," she said.

Co-owner and director of OMT pageants, Simone Eichler said it was Mbantsa's confidence and intelligence that wowed the judges.