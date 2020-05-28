Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court closed after staff member tests positive

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court will not be operational until the whole building has been sanitised after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. This was revealed yesterday by Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery, who answered questions during a virtual briefing of Parliament's justice and correctional services committee. The Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court had its first positive case at the end of April after one of the interpreters tested positive. However, the building remained open at the time, with limited capacity and new cases being postponed. The entire court precinct was deep-cleaned and decontaminated. A Covid-19 hot spot in the Western Cape, the Khayelitsha district has 2 150 coronavirus cases.

This week, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, had a digital introductory meeting with the Covid-19 steering committee of the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF).

They discussed solutions to address Covid-19-related challenges in the community, such as social distancing and flattening the curve.

It was agreed that the Department of Community Safety would form part of the joint steering committee established by the KDF on the targeted Covid-19 hot-spot plan.

“The targeted Covid-19 hot-spot plan is a whole-of-government strategy and, in Khayelitsha, the nodal point will be the head of department for Community Safety.

"The targeted hot-spot plan will combine government resources across departments, agencies, NGOs and organisations to slow the spread of the virus.”

The Western Cape government cabinet adopted a whole-of-government targeted hot-spot plan to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in high- population areas where high transmission rates have been recorded.

It aims to change individual and community behaviour to slow the spread of the virus and save lives in areas that go beyond districts and even sub-districts.

Cape Times