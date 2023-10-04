Independent Online
Independent Online | Capetimes
Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Khayelitsha man becomes 1 000th patient to receive hearing aid at Tygerberg Hospital

Hospital theatre team Dr Marc Merven (ENT surgeon), Dr Gideon Van Tonder (ENT registrar), Marge van Dyk (audiologist), Prof. James Loock (ENT surgeon), Sarah Lange (audiologist), Dr Kathryne Wright (ENT surgeon), Desiré le Roux (audiologist), Dr Simone Piovesan (anesthetist) with Athule after the operation. Photo: Tygerberg Hospital

Published 3h ago

A 27-year-old Khayelitsha man who has been deaf for most of his life, became the 1 000th person treated with cochlear implants at Tygerberg Hospital.

Athule Mgodeli lost his hearing as a result of pneumococcal meningitis at the age of 10. He was diagnosed with a profound sensori-neural hearing loss in both ears, which meant that he was deaf.

He said being deaf had affected almost every aspect of his life.

“When I was at school, I liked to read books a lot, which was how I coped with the challenges of being deaf. Sometimes people do not understand when I ask them to speak slower so I can read their lips. The cochlear implant will change my life for the better. As a deaf person, it is difficult to find work and I am hoping that this implant will offer me new, positive opportunities,” he said.

After successfully completing matric in 2015, Mgodeli obtained a certificate in project management through the National Institute for the Deaf in 2016; six certificates in computer and business management from other colleges; and recently he graduated with a qualification in digital marketing.

His mother, Nomza Mgodeli, said: “In 2005, Athule was fitted with the most powerful hearing aids, but had limited benefit from them and was still unable to hear. Athule had to adjust from functioning as a normal hearing child to suddenly being in complete silence.”

CEO of Tygerberg, Dr Matodzi Mukosi, said the surgery represented a milestone for the hospital.

“This is an exciting time for the whole hospital, celebrating World Deaf Awareness Month at the same time as it is implanting its 1 000th cochlear implant patient,” said Mukosi.

Cape Times

