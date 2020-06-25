Khayelitsha nurse who died from Covid-19 had 'initial leave application ignored by City'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Nurses at the Nolungile Clinic in Khayelitsha say a delay in approval or a flat-out refusal of sick leave applications by the City of Cape Town could place their lives in jeopardy, following the Covid-19-related death of their colleague, Maggie Mathe. Mathe, a senior clerk at the clinic, died on Tuesday. According to colleagues, she was among 20 who tested positive for the virus at the facility. Mathe’s death followed those of Groote Schuur Hospital nurses Eva Isaacs and Patricia Coetzee on Monday. This as provincial Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete said at least 22 health workers in the province had died due to Covid-19, with 2560 health workers testing positive. A staff member at Nolungile Clinic said the City was endangering the lives of employees as responses to sick-leave applications were delayed while some applications had been refused.

“When Mathe applied for Covid-19 leave, she was ignored by the City; this is someone who was also asthmatic. In the past weeks her health got worse, and only then was her leave approved.

"She had to work with us, but when managers report they have symptoms they are granted leave," she said.

"Generally, City employees are under siege; about 20 at the clinic have tested positive."

City health spokesperson Priya Reddy denied the allegations. “The senior clerk (Mathe) became ill on May 29 and was sent for testing. Her condition deteriorated a few days later and she was admitted to ICU on June 1. She subsequently improved and was moved first to high care and then to a general ward.

"Her sudden death on Tuesday came as a shock to everyone.

“All City health workers have been subjected to annual leave restrictions due to the pandemic," said Reddy.

She said Mathe’s leave was approved after she had been in close contact with a colleague who had contracted the virus.

Cape Times