Khayelitsha police uncover forgery operation in Harare

The police discovered forged documents including doctors’ sick notes and bank statements along with laptops and other devices at a Khayelitsha address following the arrest of a customer who used fraudulent documents to open an account at MTN. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said members attached to Lingelethu West SAPS arrested a 42-year-old woman for using fraudulent documents in opening the account.

“On interviewing the suspect she indicated that she will identify the address where she bought the pay-slip and bank statement,” Van Wyk said. The suspect pointed out an address at Level 1 Ntlazane Road, Harare. “On searching the premises numerous forged items were confiscated that could possibly be linked to numerous forgery and uttering matters, (including) doctors’ sick notes, bank statements, scheming devices, bank cards, payslips, cellphones, laptops, USB sticks,” Van Wyk said.

A 39-year-old suspect found at the premises was arrested. “Both suspects were detained at Harare SAPS and they are due to appear in court once charged,” Van Wyk said. In a separate incident on Saturday, members attached to Harare Crime Prevention Unit responded to a report of a White Toyota Yaris hijacked at Spine Road, Litha Park, Khayelitsha.

They recovered the vehicle at Siphumelele informal settlement in Harare with one suspect inside and a knife on the front passenger seat. “SAPS also found one unlicensed firearm and two knives next to the vehicle on the ground. “A black Polo Vivo that was also reported hijacked last week in Harare, Khayelitsha, was also recovered next to the scene,” Van Wyk said.