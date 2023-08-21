Khayelitsha rape survivor ‘robbed of justice

Khayelitsha rape survivor, Jessica Wani, said she felt robbed of justice after her alleged perpetrator was shot and killed at a tavern in Litha Park at the weekend. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said the murder happened at 11:25pm in Ntutyana Street, Lingelethu West.

“Lingelethu West police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident at a premises in Litha Park. “According to reports the members responded to a shooting incident at the mentioned address. “At the scene they found the body of an adult male, who was lying on his back with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

“The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled the scenes and are yet to be arrested,” he said. Wani, a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, said she couldn’t say the man’s death came as a relief to her. She said on the night she was raped, she and her partner were sleeping when the suspect and his friend barged in and proceeded to rape her before setting her shack alight with her inside.

Wani and her family fled their home last week for fear of their safety. “I had hope that I would see justice being done, and the law taking its course. “Even though I have returned home, I’m still a bit shaken and scared.

“Although the police have not told me about his death, several pictures posted on social media show him lying dead in a pool of blood. “Many people are happy because he was terrorising the community. It is going to take some time for me to come to terms with everything,” she said.

According to a witness who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of victimisation, two men wearing hoodies to conceal their faces stormed inside a shebeen. “It’s like they were following him because it was hardly 10 minutes after he came in when the men entered and shot at him multiple times. He died in a hail of bullets. He was about to assault another woman when the two men entered. They told the woman to step aside, before shooting him. It was very scary to watch and everyone was just in awe and shocked by what was happening. His death brought much joy to many people because we were scared of him,” said the source. LGBTQIA+ rights activist Funeka Soldaat said the death was an injustice.