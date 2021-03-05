Khayelitsha residents demand removal of school principal amid corruption allegations

Cape Town - Luleka Primary School principal Gcobani Mthoba in Khayelitsha will be temporarily working from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED)’s district office after parents and the school’s SGB demanded his immediate removal on Thursday. More than 50 parents, led by the SGB, marched to the WCED head office and on to the provincial legislature, where they held placards. The group alleged corruption and lack of maintenance at the school. According to SGB chair Mxoliseni Zwayi, attempts have been made to communicate with the WCED since 2017, to no avail. “We have even gone as far as protesting outside the education department’s Kuils River offices. Officials made empty promises and we are saying enough is enough, because this escalated during the Covid-19 pandemic. The principal refuses to consult with us before making any decisions. He only makes decisions with one member of the SGB,” said Zwayi. He said there was no transparency about the school’s funds.

“We will just see a contractor at the school and be informed that it is there to fix infrastructure, doors, fencing or whatever the case may be. When the said contractor is gone, everything that was supposedly being fixed will still look the same. Data is not provided to show how much was spent and on what.

“The principal fires and hires people as he pleases. We don’t understand how he submits the appointments without the SGB signatures,” said Zwayi.

Mthoba could not be reached for comment.

Community leader Lonwabo Mqina said parents were upset that their children were always enrolled last in high schools in the area due to the school’s reputation.

“The learners struggle to read in high school because this school hires old teachers. We want teachers of high quality, just like other schools.”

Education spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said MEC Debbie Schäfer and chief director of districts Alan Meyer addressed the leaders and agreed to meet next week.

“The principal will report to the district office temporarily, while the matter is being investigated,” Mauchline said.

Cape Times