Khayelitsha residents welcome police operation to stamp out runaway crime rate

Khayelitsha residents on Wednesday welcomed the launch of the police’s Operation Shanela, saying they hoped the intervention could help turn the tide on crime in the area. Thousands of residents attended the launch at the Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium, Pama Road, in Site B.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Regan Allen, national commissioner of police Fannie Masemola, mayco member for safety and security JP Smith as well as provincial police management launched the Operation on Wednesday. Cele kicked off the day with a high density operation in Bellville Taxi rank and Manenberg before going to Makhaza where the new community police station is being built. Cele called for the residents to work with the police to eradicate crime in the province.

“We are here to ensure that the work is being done. The police station has been a long time coming, that's why we decided to finally come here to ensure that it is indeed being built. “I would like to urge the residents to work with police and other stakeholders in the fight against crime, and not enable it. This police station will be built and we will ensure that it is built and no one will stand in the way of the work being done,”he said.