Khayelitsha residents worried about groceries after fire at retailer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Khayelitsha residents have expressed concern after a fire broke out at a local Shoprite yesterday, closing the much needed store as the public attempts to stock up ahead of the nationwide shutdown tomorrow. The fire is understood to have started in the storeroom of the outlet yesterday morning, and quickly blazed through the deli and bakery areas. Shoprite said no staff or customers were injured. “A fire which broke out at Shoprite Khayelitsha CBD around 7.30am, was contained hours later. “No staff or customers were injured.

“A full independent forensic investigation will be conducted to determine the cause and extent of the damage, and the time needed to get the store operational again,” Shoprite said.

Residents were, however, worried about what this would mean for people in the area preparing for life under lockdown. Apelele Mhlawuli said she was woken by a burning smell and sounds from the fire.

“At first I thought something at our house was burning but when I went outside, the smoke was coming from the Shoprite.

“The whole area was covered in smoke. “I am very worried now because the shop might close and we will have nowhere to buy groceries.

“The shop is the only place in the area we do our grocery (shopping) at.

“This will cause an influx of buyers from my area to other shops and there are higher chances that people might contract the virus,” said Mhlawuli.

Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said about 10 firefighting appliances and several specialised vehicles responded to the scene with 45 staff ready to extinguish the blaze.

The police said a forensic investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

Cape Times