The City’s director for safety and security, Richard Bosman File photo: African News Agency (ANA)



Cape Town – Five years since the completion of the Khayelitsha commission of inquiry into allegations of police inefficiency, residents in the area are still waiting for a new police station in Makhaza.

The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) said 20 recommendations were made by the commission, which included guidelines for visible policing in informal settlements, improvements to CCTV surveillance, and a new police station.





Residents yesterday joined members of the SJC at the site earmarked for the new station.





SJC deputy general secretary Mandisa Dyantyi yesterday said: “The commission found that there was a need for a new police station and in fact this site was identified as the piece of land on which that police station was to be built.





"Five years on, nothing has been built and what that says is that the SA Police Service continues to under-prioritise the vulnerable and the poor.”





Resident Zukiswa Qew said that she attended the commission in 2014 in the hope that it would bridge the gap between the community and the police.





Qew said residents had been waiting for a police station since 2004 and that the police kept shifting construction dates.





An Equality Court judgment this year, in which the police filed an application for leave to appeal, found that the allocation of policing in the province discriminated against poor black people.





The City’s director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said the City was reviewing the rollout of CCTV cameras across the metro and were in consultation with police on what the best locations would be.





Mayco member for energy and climate change Phindile Maxiti said: “Public lighting installation continues across the city, including in Khayelitsha, despite claims that are regularly made in the public sphere and accepted as fact.





"The planned new street and high-mast lighting installations for Khayelitsha amount to more than R20 million and is subject to finalisation, due process and further community engagements.”





Premier Alan Winde said: “The provincial government have implemented an intergovernmental dispute with the Minister of Police, in a bid to ensure that policing is effectively managed and resourced in the province.’’





National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said yesterday he was inundated with media queries. He did not answer questions by deadline.