Khayelitsha's first black-owned baby store thriving

Cape Town – As an entrepreneur and the first black owner of a baby store in Khayelitsha, Zandile Tlhapi says her journey has been a roller-coaster ride. Her Baby Friendly store first opened its doors almost three years ago in an auditorium in Mandela Park. She said she has since learnt that being a business owner is not all rosy but can also be challenging and very hard work. She said the business has been progressive in terms of selling the concept and getting people used to the idea of a black-owned baby shop in Khayelitsha. “There have been a lot of challenges, especially with the cash flow and with no money to buy in bulk. Just before Covid-19 I had applied for business funding to grow the business,” she said, adding she hadn’t hired people because she first had to empower herself before getting others involved.

“The struggle of starting a business without any experience is real because you have to learn everything from scratch,” she said.

“The response I have been getting from people is amazing because they have been supportive and brand-wise. The business has made progress.

"I have customers in the Eastern Cape, Pretoria and people from the local townships such as Philippi, Nyanga and others,” she said.

Her carefully organised business stocks baby growers, vests, baby blankets and toys, ranging in size and colour at affordable prices from as low as R20.

Tlhapi also stocks English, Xhosa and Zulu books and plans to expand her business when she receives funding. She said she first had the idea of starting her own business back in 2016 after she was retrenched from her job.

Before she pursued it, she studied project management for six months and that’s where she experienced the final push to pursue her dreams.

“Every time I look at Baby Friendly I realise that it’s actually my way of saying that despite your circumstances and despite where you are, you can actually dream bigger.

“When I started I had no idea about a lot of things, but because I wanted this that bad, I pushed myself and here I am, still pushing,” she said.

She said she had faith that her business would grow to become a world-class brand.

Baby Friendly can be found at 1 Jo Modise Street, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha. It is also on Facebook: Baby-Friendly-Khayelitsha.

Cape Times