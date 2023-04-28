Kidnapped babies: A mother’s pain

Cape Town - For two Cape Town mothers whose newborn babies were kidnapped by women pretending to be good Samaritans, the fear of never seeing their children again grows stronger every day. This Sunday marks the one-year anniversary since 2-month-old Kai-Isha was kidnapped in a grocery store in Bishop Lavis by a stranger who pretended to be a good Samaritan.

Kai-Isha’s mother, Francis Meiners, said she wasn’t looking forward to Sunday. “The journey has been filled with so much uncertainty and misery. “I have my ups and downs, mostly downs. In February, my daughter turned a year old and I never got a chance to be with her.

“She must be walking and even learning to talk now. We share a birthday and I couldn’t even celebrate. I am hoping she will be back. “I remember how beautiful she was, with her cute brown eyes. Sometimes I feel I’m being unfair to my six other children because I always snap at them due to the stress. “I pray every day. My kids even think I’m sick or crazy sometimes because I pray a lot for Kai-Isha. I am just wishing for communication from the police,” said Meiners.

Baby Kai-Isha and baby Ivakele have still not been found. Baby Ivakele Imvano was just 5 months old when an unknown woman befriended his nanny in the Somerset West CBD in December, who walked off with him. Ivakele’s mother, Asanda Yeko, said her baby boy was taken from his nanny by a woman who pretended to be taking him to buy something to eat. “Sleep? What’s that? I don’t even know what that is anymore, I am heartbroken, I haven’t been sleeping, I’ve been on antidepressants.

“I don’t know how my son is doing or whether he is being fed. I have never lost hope. When I see other babies I always wonder how my son is doing. When I look at his clothes and baby food I just break down. “The days keep getting worse, I am emotionally drained but I have faith.

“I always imagine how grown he must be now, I miss his laugh and his smell. I am not well mentally, I am forgetful,” she said. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Ivakele’s case was reported at Somerset West SAPS and transferred to Khayelitsha Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. Preliminary information suggests that the child might have been seen in the Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal area. According to records he was handed over by his caregiver with his 5-year-old sister to an unknown African woman at the Sassa office opposite Ultra Liquor store. The unknown female befriended the caregiver and said she wanted to buy food and chips for them and she disappeared with both Ivakele and the 5-year-old.

The woman later dropped the 5-year-old in Main Road, from where she walked home.” “She was taken for a medical examination and found to be in good health. At the time of his disappearance, he was seen wearing a red T-shirt with a nappy,” he said. About Kai-Isha’s disappearance, Van Wyk said: “The matter is still under way, the search continues and no one has been arrested as yet.”