Kidnapped Bangladeshi businessman released, but business owners live in fear

Cape Town - Bangladeshi businessman Akter Pradhan who was kidnapped by three armed men in Mitchells Plain two weeks ago has been released and is recovering in hospital. His release on Friday came while local businessman Khalid Parker was murdered in an apparent botched kidnapping involving three suspects.

It is understood that Pradhan, 37, who is the owner of Cash and Carry, was driving home along Wespoort Road in Mitchells Plain when three armed men stopped his vehicle and forced him into theirs. Refugee activist Hafiz Mohammed said they were relieved that Pradhan had returned home. “Now many business owners (say) they want to leave the country, because of what is happening.

“They want to sell their shops and leave South Africa. Three more Bangladeshi people were kidnapped on Thursday, one in Queenstown, one in Kimberley and one in Pretoria. I hear the family had to pay R500 000 to get the Bangladeshi citizen in Queenstown back.” It was reported that the kidnappers tortured Pradhan and demanded a ransom of R20 million from his family before he was released. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed Pradhan had been reunited with his family.

City Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said they were seeing an alarming increase in kidnappings. “I had scheduled a meeting between several of our senior officials and representatives from a renowned, international consulting group who has specialised in kidnappings and extortion training. Instead of waiting for national government and Minister Bheki Cele to find a solution, we are exploring ways in which the City can become better equipped to protect our citizens in this regard,” Smith said.

