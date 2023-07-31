Kidnapped businessman rescued, 11 suspects held

Eleven suspects are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with robbery and the kidnapping of a Kuils River businessman. The arrests were initiated through efforts by the provincial multi-disciplinary anti kidnapping task team to curb incidents of kidnapping in the province, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

“On July 26 a business robbery was perpetrated at a supermarket in Kuils River, where the suspects took cigarettes, smoking equipment, a substantial amount of cash and kidnapped a 34-year-old businessman. “The multi-disciplinary team sprang into action and an investigation commenced. All available leads were followed up which led to the arrest of a total of 10 suspects.” Further investigation into the matter led the multi-disciplinary team to an address in Tamrisk Street, Delft, where they found the 34-year-old hostage, rescued him and arrested a number of suspects.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 43, are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s court on Monday. Anti crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, praised police for the breakthrough. “It’s yet another indication that we have honest and committed police officers.

“Now, the criminal justice system must play its role and ensure that the criminals are convicted and punished,” he said. Kidnappings were on the increase and police needed to act decisively, Abramjee said. “Smaller gangs are now on the prowl and they want to make a quick buck.”

He said the Eastern Cape was also a kidnapping hot spot and in Gauteng, two businessmen kidnapped a few weeks ago were still missing. “Government must move at speed and restore law and order and confidence. “The Kidnapping Task Team of the police needs strong and credible leadership and they must be given the resources immediately. We cannot only depend on the private security industry.

“Government must lead this fight and do so now,” he said. Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said kidnappings had been on a rise across the country, and there had always been a need for the SAPS to improve its multi-pronged approaches in curbing these crimes. “We would like to also urge communities to remain vigilant and also share whatever information possible so perpetrators are brought to book,” he said.