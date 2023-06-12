Kidnapped Diep River man rescued in Delft roadblock

Cape Town - A 35-year-old man who was kidnapped from a family business in Diep River was recused in a roadblock in Symphony Way, Delft. The driver of the vehicle was arrested after a speed chase with police, while three more suspects managed to escape on foot.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said reports indicated that on June 10, the 35-year-old man was kidnapped after the shop was robbed by three male suspects. A getaway vehicle had been identified when the incident was reported. “Later in the day, the same vehicle drove towards a police roadblock mounted by Delft SAPS members on Symphony Way.

“Upon noticing the roadblock, the driver made a U-turn and sped off. The vigilant police officials gave chase,” she said. The police officers managed to arrest the driver and rescued the kidnapped man who was still in the vehicle. A manhunt is underway for the other three occupants who evaded being arrested by fled the scene.

“The 35-year-old arrested driver is in custody, and the search for the three suspects that fled continues. The vehicle that had false registration plates was impounded by police,” said Potelwa. The incident happened three days after eight men appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on charges including kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion and theft. Sivuyile Mki and alleged associates Yamkela Gedeni, Mandisi Mzikayise Zweni, Athenkosi France Nyathi, Lwandile Mngazana, Lwazi Landzela, Siyabulela Madini and Zolile Sombo were arrested by a multidisciplinary provincial anti-kidnapping task team in Mfuleni.