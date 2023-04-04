Kidnapped Eastern Cape woman pens a letter of thanks to Mzansi

Cape Town - Riana Pretorius, the Gqeberha biokineticist abducted from outside her workplace in Newton Park last month, has penned a letter of gratitude to everyone who prayed for her safe return. The 26-year-old was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla vehicle by armed men in broad daylight on March 16.

She was later found unharmed, with reports that she was dropped off at a petrol station in Struandale in the early hours of the morning. Taking to social media this week, Pretorius said she was humbled by the support she has received. “On my family’s behalf and mine I would like to express our heartfelt thanks. We were and continue to be humbled by the support of our family and friends during these hard times. It is the wonderful actions of others that keep us going most days. We just wanted to say thank you in the biggest way.

“Our lives have been turned upside down, but we are getting back on track and looking forward to the future. Thank you so much for everyone’s prayers and thoughts. It came just when we needed it the most. The lord has blessed us,” she wrote. Two men have since been arrested and appeared in court in connection with her kidnapping. They are expected back in court for bail application on Wednesday.