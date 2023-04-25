Kidnapped Gerco van Deventer’s wife remains hopeful of his safe return

Cape Town - The wife of Gerco van Deventer, who was abducted in 2017 while working as a paramedic in Libya, remains hopeful of his safe return. It has been more than five years since the South African paramedic was kidnapped while on duty in Awbari.

Speaking to the Cape Times on Monday, Van Deventer’s wife, Shereen, said she had never lost hope of her husband’s safe return. “We met many many years ago and then we got married in 2015. He is the type of father and husband who is very attentive, loving, compassionate and present. He treated me like a queen and was always protective of us as his family. “It has been a very difficult few years without him, you know the typical school games, and assisting with homework. A lot of days you get the father fun days at school and the kids can't go and it's emotionally draining, I wish he was here. The children are going through a lot and they need their dad, his guidance and protection.”

Shereen, a 39-year-old office administrator who lives in Swellendam, said she often acted strong but she has lost count of the number of days that she cried herself to sleep. “I have never given up on him. More often than not I cry myself to sleep and it's not something I like to admit because I have to be strong for him and the children. I miss him so much. “A lot of times you find that it’s too much being the sole breadwinner and I just wish I could give him a call and tell him that I'm having a really bad day, or even get a hug and those forehead kisses where he would tell me that it's going to okay or that all is well,” she said.

The 47-year-old father of three was kidnapped on November 3, 2017 while on his way to the Awbari power plant where he was employed as an on-site emergency medical practitioner. Eight months later, he was reportedly sold to Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliate branch in Mali that has reportedly demanded $500 000 for his release. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of the Gift of The Givers, said that the group’s hostage negotiator, Mohamed Yayha Dicko, a South African of Malian origin, was set to make contact on Monday with someone who said he knows Van Deventer.

“We have received several supporting messages that have all been sent to his captors. “On Friday they did confirm that they have received all the material that was sent pleading for Van Deventer’s unconditional release. “Today (Monday) Mohamed Yayha Dicko is set to meet with a person who called on Friday saying that he knows Van Deventer.