The burnt-out vehicle where the remains of three children were found near Hammanskraal.

Police have opened an inquest docket after the charred remains of three children were found in a burnt car in Bosplaas West, outside of Temba, in Hammanskraal.

Their 40-year-old father was found hanging dead inside his home in Mathibestad after police launched a search for him, said police spokesman Lieutenant Kay Makhubela.

''The kids' mother reported them kidnapped on the night of December 31. She said her boyfriend took the kids while she was not around and threatened to kill them.

The 40-year-old boyfriend was found hanging inside his RDP house in Mathibestad,'' Makhubela said.

The grisly discovery was made by a passer-by, who noticed a burnt-out vehicle in the bushes and upon inspection saw the bodies and notified the police at around 2pm on Tuesday.

The two boys, aged four and 12, were the children of the 40-year-old man and his 30-year-old girlfriend.

The third victim, a three-year-old boy, was the mother's nephew.

Police investigations continue.

African News Agency (ANA)