Kidnapped man rescued from house in Nyanga, 10 arrested

Cape Town - There has been a concerning increase in kidnappings of high-profile foreign national business people in Bellville. This is according to the local Community Policing Forum (CPF), who hailed police for safely rescuing a 49-year-old man who was held hostage in Nyanga at the weekend and for arresting 10 people in connection with the crime. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said reports indicated that the man, a foreign national, was accosted on Voortrekker Road on Thursday morning by four armed suspects near an ATM. A substantial amount of cash as well as a cellphone was taken from him before he was abducted. Potelwa said a special operation was activated as a response to a robbery and kidnapping case opened in Bellville.

“Members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) with Bellville detectives, the hostage negotiation team and crime intelligence pounced on a house in Nyanga and rescued the victim, thereafter arresting 10 suspects on Saturday evening.

“The victim has since been reunited with his family. All police officials involved in the operation have been praised by SAPS management as efforts to fight the scourge of kidnappings and extortion intensify,” said Potelwa.

She said vital information led police to the address in Nyanga where the victim was rescued.

All 10 suspects between the ages of 20 and 30 are expected to appear at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today on armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

Bellville CPF vice-chairperson Jean Beukman said police working with private security companies and community safety structures were doing their best to curb crime in the area.

“Bellville is currently the biggest Somali community in the province and is a hub for many businesses. Where there are businesses, there are also opportunistic criminals. Kidnapping, especially of high-profile Somalian business people, has been on the rise since last year.

“Police have built an excellent working relationship with various structures including the Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID) and Boston CID. They understand crime prevention cannot be a one-man thing. We are proud that they managed to bring relief to a desperate family by safely rescuing their loved one. Justice must now take its course,” said Beukman.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said it seemed that foreign nationals were most affected by kidnappings.

“This is even more frightening than extortion and racketeering because it involves the life and safety of a person. Kidnapping is extremely sinister and commonly known in countries like Brazil and Mexico. It is encouraging to hear that police effectively intervened in this case,” said Smith.

Regarding the extortion problem, Smith said a task team was established but mainly tracked existing extortion cases.

[email protected]

Cape Times