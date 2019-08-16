Kayamanda community leader Midasi Wanana Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Kayamanda community leader Midasi Wanana was shot dead in front of his home in Stellenbosch on Thursday in what his family alleged was a hit. His distraught widow, Nosicelo, told the Cape Times that despite witnessing the incident, she still couldn’t believe that her husband was killed “for being at the forefront of addressing land issues in Stellenbosch”.

The incident happened just hours before a planned community march over service delivery in the township.

The father of two, Wanana was part of the leadership that headed the illegal occupation of land on the Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch that has since been rebranded as Azania.

The farm belonged to slain Stefan Smit, who was ambushed by four men in June while having supper with his wife and a friend.

Yesterday, police spokesperson Andrè Traut said three unknown suspects were behind the shooting of a 44-year-old.

Traut said the identity of the deceased could not be disclosed at this stage.

“The victim was admitted to hospital where he later died due to his injuries. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated and the motive is yet to be established,” he said.

Public order police and other law enforcement agencies monitored the situation after a group of 200 people participated in protests from Kayamandi to Stellenbosch mayor Gesie van Deventer’s office yesterday, Traut added.

Wanana’s brother, Wiseman, said Wanana had been lured out of his home under false pretences.

“He was supposed to participate in the march today. In the early hours, maybe after 4am, he received a call to move his car in the road as it was blocking someone.

“When he got to his car the two tyres on the right were flat, it looks like they were slashed. When he went to check them, someone opened fire on him,” said Wiseman.

Wanana’s friend, who came to join him for the march, had also witnessed the shooting and had to run for cover as multiple shots rang out, Wiseman said.

Boland Black Business Chamber chairperson Monwa Luxande said Wanana’s death would not be in vain and would be the reason a community policing forum, neighbourhood watch and other community-based structures would be re-established in the informal settlement.

Stellenbosch municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said municipal manager Geraldine Mettler had addressed the group of protesters that gathered at the town hall.

“The municipal manager also expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Wanana.”

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times