Killer couple sentenced for plotting murder for insurance

A married couple from Pretoria has been convicted of premeditated murder and fraud after plotting the death of the woman’s ex-boyfriend for insurance money. The Pretoria High Court last month convicted Sibusiso Mahlangu, 34, and Lerato Mahlangu, 33, from Soshanguve, of premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and three counts of fraud.

Prior to her marriage to Sibusiso, Lerato was in a romantic relationship with the deceased, Sibusiso Sithebe, with whom she shares a child. According to NPA spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, on the day of the incident on January 2, 2022, the Mahlangu couple lured Sithebe to their house in Soshanguve, where they killed him. Days after the incident, Lerato submitted three fraudulent insurance claims with Old Mutual, where she was employed as a sales consultant.

In court, the couple pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied involvement in the crimes. As part of the state’s case, led by Advocate Vusumuzi Tshabalala, several witnesses were called, including Mahlangu’s mother. She testified about events leading up to the funeral and how they were unable to view the body at close range because of Covid-19 regulations. Ultimately Judge Papi Masopa found that although the state relied on circumstantial evidence, it was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.