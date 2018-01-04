The attack that led to the death of 23-year-old Noxolo Xakeka from the Lwandile informal settlement in Strand on New Year’s Day started as all hate crimes do - with a slur directed at the young woman’s sexual orientation.

This was said by Carol Cox, health and support service manager at Triangle Project, which has been supporting the friends and family of Xakeka.

The rights group tried to create safe spaces in the townships for lesbian women like Lwandile, she said.

“We were told that Nox (Xakeka) worked part time, came from her shift and went to a party at a neighbour’s house with friends and her partner, where another person made a comment.

"He said they needed to ‘stop this business’. An altercation broke out but Nox fought back,” she said.

Cox said the suspect had followed Xakeka into the neighbour’s home, where he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her three times.

Her partner took her to hospital, where Xakeka died of her injuries.

“This was the third murder over the festive period in the past three years where a woman has been killed because of her sexual orientation.

"We (the lesbian community) do not separate ourselves from the struggle of women, but what makes this different is that a man could not understand a woman was not interested in him (sexually),” she said.

Cox said Xakeka would be buried in Bredasdorp, where her sister, who died of heart-related complications, was buried in 2009.

On December 27, 2016, 30-year-old Phoebe Titus, a transgender woman from Wolseley, was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy.

While buying ice lollies, Titus accidentally stepped on his toes. It was alleged that the furious youth responded with a homophobic slur (“vuil moffie”).

Earlier that same month, 22-year-old Noluvo Swelindawo was assaulted then abducted from her home in Driftsands near Khayelitsha, shot dead.and her body left near the N2 highway.

The representative of the Khayelitsha black lesbian support group Free Gender, Velisa Jara, said Xakeka's parents had arrived from Bredasdorp following news of their daughter’s death.

“It seems since 2016 we have been burying lesbians killed brutally in a very strange way in our townships. We are supporting the family, partner and friends of Xakeka.

"They have instructed us that they are not ready to speak to the media at this time,” she said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances of a stabbing on January 1 in a shack in Blaau street, Lwandle, was under investigation. “A murder case was registered for investigation,where a 23-year-old woman was killed.

"A 26-year-old suspect was arrested, charged and brought before the Strand magistrate’s court today (yesterday) and the case has been remanded for January 12,” said Van Wyk.

More information on the planned memorial service for Xakeka will be put on the Triangle Project's Facebook page.

