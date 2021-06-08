Killings spark fears of taxi war

SEVEN people have been killed in two separate taxi-related shootings in less than 24 hours in the province, sparking fears of another taxi war.

A taxi owner was killed in Nyanga East, Zwelitsha Drive, while another one was shot dead in Mathanbeka Street in Bloekombos Kraaifontein near the taxi rank on Monday.

Five people believed to be taxi drivers were killed in a shooting at a Ceres taxi rank on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said detectives from the provincial taxi task team combed the scene for clues following the shooting.

“Reports from the crime scene indicate that three yet-to-be-identified suspects opened fire indiscriminately on taxis at a taxi rank after 7am seriously wounding a man who later died in hospital and four others who died on the scene. The identities of the deceased are yet to be released. Indications are that the shooting incident is taxi conflict-related,” said Potelwa.

Police were also investigating the murder and attempted murder between Nyanga East and Kraaifontein.

“Upon the arrival of police members in Mathanbeka Street in Bloekombos Kraaifontein, yesterday Monday, June 7 2021, they found the body of a 29-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene. Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man who also sustained gunshot wounds was taken to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment,” said police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi.

He said a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in Zwelitsha drive in Nyanga on Monday at about 5.30pm. He said the deceased was approached by an unknown male, who randomly shot at him.

“The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction and is yet to be arrested. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” he said.

Anyone with information on the incidents can anonymously contact Crime stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

