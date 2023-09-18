‘Kind-hearted’ elderly woman dies in high tide havoc in George

A 93-year-old woman who died after a huge wave crashed over her during high tides that wreaked havoc in George has been identified as Jo Hartman. Hartman, a retired maths teacher from Bloemfontein, died after a wave washed her away at a parking space in Leentjiesklip, Wilderness, on Saturday.

Hartman’s son Paul Louw said she was active and a kind-hearted person. “We are Christians and we believe that she is in a better place now. We are happy for the years she has spent with us. She was living at an old age home in Bloemfontein, but her health was deteriorating and we decided bring her to George, closer to us. “She was a maths teacher for 27 years, that was her passion. After she retired she was (tutoring) pupils who had problems with mathematics. She was always busy and that was what was keeping healthy. She was kind and was always trying to help. I think she lived a really good life until her death,” he said.

Hartman leaves her three children and grandchildren. Police in George said they have opened an inquest docket for further investigation. The South African Weather Service said the storm surges along the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coastlines were caused by a strong low pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean.