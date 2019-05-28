MORE than 100 lions and other predators were found in a horrific state by the National SPCA on a farm this month. The organisation is now trying to raise funds for two cubs they confiscated from the farm. Supplied

Bred for death and exploited from birth, lions in South Africa could see the same fate as tigers that are now endangered. So said the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), expressing concern at the number of lions held in captivity that were exploited and abused, after finding more than a 100 predators in “horrific” conditions on a breeding farm in North West this month.

The organisation found 27 lions with severe mange, two lion cubs incapable of walking, an obese caracal unable to groom itself, overcrowded and filthy enclosures, inadequate shelter, a lack of water and parasitic conditions.

The NSPCA has laid charges of animal abuse against the owner and confiscated two of the cubs. It has launched a drive to raise R100000 for the cubs. NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson said caring for them was an expensive exercise.

“They came in a horrific state; they showed a neurological condition, had no control of their bodies and that was due to malnutrition.”

She said the money would go towards vet bills, food and medication. Wilson added that the lion trade industry was growing one and the animals were used for their bones to make medicines in some countries.

“Often in the lion bone situation the lion doesn’t need to be in good condition cause you need just bones. They are basically bred for death and exploited from birth. It’s very sad to see the king of the jungle being turned to slave of the cage,” she said.

To donate for the lions: www.backabuddy.co.za/this-is-one-cat-fight-youll-want-us-to.

CAPE TIMES