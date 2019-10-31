Cape Town - A king penguin has been spotted waddling its way on to Buffels Bay Beach at Cape Point, SANParks has said. The king penguin is the second-largest of the penguin species, and its presence has gained tremendous interest from birders across the country.

SANParks has urged the public to keep its distance because the penguin’s activity would be monitored over the next few days.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds and SANParks said in a joint statement: “You may have seen news of a king penguin that has come ashore at Buffels Bay, Cape Point. Our clinical veterinarian was on-site today (yesterday) with a member of the Department of Environmental Affairs to assess the bird, and it was reported back that it appears to be healthy and in very good body condition.

“The king penguin is the second-largest penguin species and found on sub-Antarctic islands, so this bird is a long way from home.” The bird showed no sign of medical problems, they said, but SANParks had deployed rangers to create a safe space for the bird and to monitor it.