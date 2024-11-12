Kiosk demolitions halted while department develops operation plan

Bellville informal traders have been given a temporary lifeline after they were initially informed their trading spaces would be demolished on Monday. Four informal traders sat anxiously at their kiosks including chairperson of the Bellville United Traders and an informal trader, Margaret Fredericks, 66, who has been trading there for more than three decades.

Fredericks said there was an agreement with officials that traders would get alternative kiosk space before the trading spaces were demolished. “My livelihood is on the line if I have no space to trade from. I am a breadwinner in my family and if this is taken away from me, I have no idea what will happen. “We were promised an alternative kiosk space, they showed us where we would be accommodated but nothing came of it yet, we have not yet moved.

As historical traders in these spaces, we should be treated better and get preference,” said Fredericks. Chairperson of the Western Cape Informal Traders Coalition, Rosheda Miller, said: “I am here in solidarity and to show support to these traders who are faced with losing their livelihoods. November and December are the two months traders need to catch up for all the challenges of the year. We went into meetings and the (ward councillor) agreed that the four affected traders would be accommodated in alternate kiosks before the demolition takes place. This is absolutely not the case.

On Thursday (last week) they received notice to be out of their kiosk,” said Miller. Mayco member for Mobility Rob Quintas said while the demolition was planned for on Monday at 6pm, a decision was made to postpone. “Notices to remove goods from the kiosks were delivered to the traders last week following months of engagements.

The traders signed and agreed to remove their goods by close of business, Saturday 9 November 2024. (Monday) a decision was made to postpone the demolishment until an operation plan is in place,” said Quintas. Quintas said the demolition has been postponed to the new year, after the festive season and a new date would be communicated to traders. The City said a new trading plan for Bellville that was approved by Council in June.