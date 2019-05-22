SANBI Kirstenbosch has won a gold medal at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. This is the 37th year that SANBI Kirstenbosch will be bringing home gold from this highly anticipated event on the British calendar.

For the 37th year, the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) Kirstenbosch has made South Africa proud, bringing home another gold medal from the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. South Africa shipped containers full of indigenous plants, flowers, hand-painted edgings and Ndebele hats from Africa to England for the annual Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show, which began yesterday and concludes on Saturday, in London.

The Kirstenbosch Chelsea Flower Show Exhibit has been proudly representing South Africa’s diverse floral kingdom for 44 years.

This year’s exhibit was a show- stopper with its cutting-edge design featuring a slate mountain dotted with abstract waterfalls cascading from bright larger-than-life traditional Ndebele hats, and masses of proteas, arums, restios and fynbos arranged as they occur together on the wild slopes of some of South Africa’s mountains.

Leon Kluge, the designer behind Kirstenbosch’s 2019 exhibition titled “Mountains of Abundance”, created a contemporary hand-made 3m-high slate mountain, with one side depicting a silhouette of Table Mountain and the other, the Magaliesburg.

“In addition to restios and fynbos, we have King proteas in all the different colours this year.

‘‘There are also rarer kinds of * roteas included - such as a small species that lie on the sand and get pollinated by mice.

‘‘All the plants have come together to produce a magical showcase of only a fraction of South Africa’s biodiversity,” said Kluge.

“Special thanks go to everyone involved in the creation of this year’s Kirstenbosch Chelsea Flower Show Exhibit - we have an amazing team.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but the atmosphere at the Chelsea Flower Show is always wonderful - from fellow exhibitors and the public attending the show.”

Sanbi board chairperson Beryl Ferguson said: “Seeing Leon’s designs come to life has been so exciting, and in reality, the exhibit is even more impressive and representative of South Africa’s rich natural heritage.”

CAPE TIMES