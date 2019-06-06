Kirstenbosch gardens .Picture: Adrian de Kock

Newly-announced Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden curator Werner Voigt has come full circle since his internship in 1998 and 1999. The South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) this week announced Voigt as the curator at Kirstenbosch. Voigt started in his new position on Monday. He takes over from Philip le Roux, who died in December last year.

Originally from Cape Town, Voigt completed high school at Kleinvlei Secondary on the Cape Flats. He went on to complete a National Diploma in horticulture at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, as well as a B-Tech degree in horticulture at Unisa. Voigt is no stranger to the Kirstenbosch team – he’s been employed by Sanbi for more than 19 years.

He has spent time at Kirstenbosch as a horticulturist, as well as time at the Harold Porter National Botanical Garden in Betty’s Bay as curator. Voigt has also been based at the Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden in Worcester for 13 years – the first five years as a horticulturist and the last eight years as curator – where he was responsible for the overall management of the garden and staff. Voigt said his appointment as curator made him excited about the future prospects that Kirstenbosch could offer.

“My desire is to further build on the impressive accomplishments of Kirstenbosch, s unlocking new opportunities in which the garden can hopefully be of greater value to the staff and their families, local communities and all present and future generations of the South African people,” Voigt said. “I have a love for indigenous plants, particularly from the Cape and the arid and semi-arid parts of southern Africa such as Namaqualand, the Richtersveld, Bushmanland and Namibia.”

Voigt said he was keenly interested in ecology and natural landscapes and loved spending time in the field with his family. Apart from plants, deserts and mountains, Voigt thrives on interacting with people and enjoys having long and interesting conversations, as well as sharing knowledge and information, especially with family, friends, colleagues and students.

Sanbi wished Voigt well in his new position and said it was looking forward to seeing Kirstenbosch grow from strength to strength under his leadership. Just last month, Sanbi Kirstenbosch won a gold medal at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show in England.

This was the 37th year that Sanbi Kirstenbosch brought home gold from this highly anticipated event on the British calendar.

The winning exhibit was a show-stopper, with its cutting edge design featuring a slate mountain dotted with abstract waterfalls cascading from bright larger-than-life traditional Ndebele hats, and masses of proteas, arums, restios and fynbos arranged as they occur together on the wild slopes of some of South Africa’s mountains.

