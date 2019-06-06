File Image: IOL



Cape Town - A mother is recovering in hospital after she had a narrow escape from four armed robbers who attacked her, in front of her children in her Glen Gall farm home in Klapmuts, Paarl.

The incident happened only hours after Stellenbosch wine estate farmer Stefan Smit was shot and killed by four gun-wielding suspects who entered his home through an unlocked door.





Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said in the latest incident, a group of men had accosted the family in their home while the father had been out. “A house robbery which was perpetrated at around 6:30am on a farm in Klapmuts is under police investigation.





Four armed suspects gained access to the house, threatened the occupants and fled with a licensed firearm. They are yet to be arrested,” said Traut.





ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the woman was taken to hospital after receiving a head wound.





“Paramedics found that the two children had escaped injury, while the woman had sustained a moderate head wound. The woman was treated for her injuries and thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further care,” said Meiring.





Klapmuts resident Japie Engelbrecht said the incident was “tragic”.





“What happened was unnecessary and very tragic, and we need to get behind the root of farm attacks. Something must be done to stop this,” he said.





Earlier this week, Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer met with Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, Stellenbosch mayor Gesie van Denventer, and other role-players to discuss a plan to end violence in the province’s rural areas.





Among the agreed plans was the establishment of a rural safety unit and safety summit. Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director Billy Claasen condemned the attack.





“We ask the authorities to act hard in this case and get behind the truth of these attacks. We call on the minister of police to put measures in place to curb these kind of evil attacks on our rural people and also those in other areas,” Claasen said.





Western Cape ANC agriculture spokesperson Pat Marran said: “The ANC denounces criminality and says the culprits must be hunted down, evidence secured and they must be brought before a court for trial and punishment.”





Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Geoff Jacobs said farmers and their staff were vulnerable because they lived and work in isolated areas.





“Our wine routes have been one of our great tourism success stories, but if visitors believe these routes are unsafe, they will be reluctant to go on these tours and that will cost us dearly,” Jacobs said.





CAPE TIMES